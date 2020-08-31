After Office 365 & Windows Defender, Microsoft's Search Engine 'Bing' Revamp May Be Next

Microsoft owned Bing is currently being revamped by the company in order to compete in the Google-dominated search engine market. In the past, Microsoft has renamed Office 365 as Microsoft 365 and revamped Windows Defender as Microsoft Defender. While Microsoft has not made an official announcement of the same, reports suggest that the testing of the new brand logo has been expanded.

Microsoft Appears to be Rebranding Bing - https://t.co/o9o0jA1F6k pic.twitter.com/pemSlx5kDJ — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) August 29, 2020

Microsoft's Bing may be transformed

After Office 365 and Windows Defender, Microsoft is now working on rebranding and revamping its search engine 'Bing' in an attempt to compete in the search engine market which is currently dominated by Google. Most people prefer to use Google for its effortless, accurate and user-friendly interface. Microsoft seems to have expanded the testing of the rebranded search engine. As reported by international journalist, Paul Thurrot, some people see the new 'Microsoft Bing' logo while the other's see the old Bing logo and there are those who see a completely new style.

Read | Windows 95 Turns 25, Nostalgic Microsoft Says "Start Me Up" Again

Read | Walmart Joins Hands With Microsoft In Bid To Buy TikTok; What's In It For The Retailer?

The new Bing logo has the icon of Microsoft and reads, 'Microsoft Bing'. According to the journalist, this move is smart because 'Microsoft is a much better brand than Bing'. He also added that Microsoft is one of the most 'respected and trusted brands in the world'.

Read | Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes To Bid Farewell

Google is well known to have a tight monopoly in the search engine market. On the other hand, Bing only has about 6% market share which is not very significant. As per reports, Microsoft's search advertising revenue has reduced by about 18% as compared to the past year.

Read | Google Could Soon Provide Ethics Service To Companies Building AI Solutions

Earlier, Microsoft revamped Windows Defender and named it Microsoft Defender. Windows Defender or Microsoft Defender is Microsoft's own defender which protects it from software threats like viruses, malware, and spyware. Microsoft also renamed its office apps package called Office 365 as Microsoft 365.

Read | Google And Apple To Roll Out Phase Two Of Contact-tracing System, No Separate App Required

Read | Google Launches Feature That Will Enable Users To View NASA Artefacts In Augmented Reality

