Air Coolers In India With Price: Learn The Prices Of Both Types Of Air Coolers Here

Temperature control in the home and the different public buildings has become an essential part of individuals' lives. An age of luxurious living has emerged, and individuals have the comfort to increment or diminish the temperatures of the rooms they possess with Air Conditioners or Air Coolers. Air Coolers have become an extremely popular product in India, and many are opting to purchase it. Many people want to learn air coolers in India with price.

Air coolers in India with price

Air Cooler price in India differs by brand and if they work with or without water. The air coolers without water list in India with price is more cost-effective than the air coolers with water list in India with price. People should make their purchases according to their usage. Check both the price lists for Air Coolers below:

Air coolers without water list in India with price:

Oster Standard Air Cooler without water: INR 1,800

Ekvira Tower Fan Cool Air without water: INR 2,649

M-Max 0 L Tower Air Cooler without water: INR 1,999

Air coolers with water list in India with price:

Bajaj Platini PX97: INR 5,899

Havells Tuono: INR 6,399

Symphony Diet: INR 6,799

Difference between Air Cooler and Air Conditioner

Cost

Air Coolers are reasonable to purchase and do not have high maintenance costs. Air Conditioners are costly devices and require a high maintenance cost.

Maintenance

The maintenance of Air Coolers is simple and very cost-effective. The maintenance of Air Conditioners is complex and expensive.

Air Quality

The air quality that Air Coolers provide is 100% fresh and used from the environment. The air in the Air conditioners becomes stale and dry as it is recirculated in the room.

Refrigerants

Air Cooler uses water to refrigerate and providing cooling to the area. Air Conditioners use chemicals and other elements to provide cooling which in turn pollutes the environment.

Portability

Air Coolers are portable and can be moved from one place to another by simply plugging and unplugging the device. Air Conditioners when fixed cannot be moved and aren’t a portable device.

Usage

Air Coolers can be used in outdoor and indoor areas alike, whereas Air Conditioners can only be used in indoor areas.

Emissions