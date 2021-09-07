Airtel free DTH subscription worth Rs 465 to Airtel Black users, check details

Bharti Airtel launched an all-in-one subscription service for its subscribers. It is called Airtel Black and it allows subscribers to combine multiple telecom products or services under one bill. Users can pay for their mobile, fibre broadband and DTH services in one bill. While Airtel Black was launched earlier this year, the Indian telecommunication company has come up with a new offer to encourage more people to subscribe to Airtel Black. Keep reading to know more about the offer.

Free Airtel DTH subscription for up to 30 days for new Airtel Black subscribers

Airtel Black first time subscribers who will opt for the Rs. 465 DTH plan will get it for free. However, Airtel's official website says that "30 Days Free for a new service - Combine any new service with your existing service and enjoy first 30 days free." From what is written on the website, it seems like the new offer is also valid for existing users, who are already subscribed to Airtel Black and using a few services under one combined will. If that is true, Airtel black users who will add a new service to their existing Airtel Black subscriptions will get the service for free for a period of 30 days. Interested users can visit Airtel's official website to know more details about the offer.

How to get free DTH subscription on Airtel Black?

Log on to the website

Subscribe to Airtel Black

Subscribe to the Rs. 465 DTH plan for the first time

The offer will let users redeem DTH subscription for up to 30 days

What benefits does Airtel Black provide?

Airtel Black is a combined service that lets users pay for their DTH, broadband and mobile services in one bill. The reduction of multiple bills makes it easier for the subscribers to settle the dues at the end of the billing cycle. Additionally, Airtel Black subscribers get the added benefit of setting up multiple payment dates, a dedicated relationship team, call connection with the support personnel within 60 seconds and free service visits. The service also provides Airtel Xstream Box at no extra cost to subscribers. Log on to the official website to know more details.