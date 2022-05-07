Airtel Launches 2 New Prepaid Plans With 3 Months Of Disney+ Hotstar; Read Details

After Reliance Jio, Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar's subscription. The plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 respectively. The plans come with three months of Disney+ Hotstar membership and allow users to watch content on the popular streaming platform. Most recently, Airtel launched two new broadband plans with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Keep reading to know more about the new Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 399 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan provides users with 2.5GB of high-speed data on a daily basis, a total of 100 SMS every day and three months of Disney+ Hotstar membership, which costs Rs. 149.

Rs. 839 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The plan provides users with 2GB of high-speed data on a daily basis, a total of 100 SMS every day and three months of Disney+ Hotstar membership, which costs Rs. 149. This plan comes with bundled access to the Airtel Xstream channel which can be chosen by the subscribers.

New Airtel Broadband plans with Netflix

The Airtel Professional broadband plan is listed on the official website for Rs.1,498 per month. Coming to the pricing, users will get unlimited internet access at up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, the plan also includes a subscription to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Xstream Premium. The plan also includes services such as Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and more.

The Airtel Infinity broadband plan is listed on the official website for Rs. 3,999 per month. For this price, users get unlimited internet at up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited local/STD calls. Additionally, the plan comes with subscriptions to Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xtream Premium and other services such as Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and more. While the plan is slightly expensive, users would be able to share their Netflix Premium subscription. Stay tuned for more updates related to Airtel and other telecom news on this website.