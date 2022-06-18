Airtel Launches High-speed FTTH Broadband Service In Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Bharti Airtel on Thursday, June 16, launched its FTTH broadband services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. FTTH stands for Fibre-To-The-Home, implying that the company has successfully laid its fibre in the region, which is not easy considering the difficult terrain. With this, Airtel becomes the first private telecommunication/internet service provider company to launch FTTH broadband services in the regions.

Airtel provides FTTH broadband service to Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands

As of now, Airtel's FTTH broadband services are only available in limited locations in the regions - Leh in Ladakh and Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. However, as the company reaches a stable state of services in the locations, it has plans to provide high-speed internet services to other locations in the region as well. As of now, Airtel provides high-speed broadband services across 847 cities and towns in India.

Speaking on the milestone, CEO, Broadband Business at Bharti Airtel, Vir Inder Nath said, "The post-pandemic era has led to a surge in demand for high-speed broadband in homes, especially for work from home, online learning as well as online entertainment." Adding further, Nath stated, "Airtel is investing aggressively to serve this customer need and plans to expand its FTTH footprint to 2000 towns across the country over the next three years and contribute to a digitally connected India."

In related news, Airtel expects to reach the target average revenue per user of Rs 300 in five years while the next tariff hike, which is pending this year, will help the company cross the Rs 200 mark. Bharti Airtel India and South Asia MD and CEO, Gopal Vittal, during an investor call, said that the company was able to gain 4G customers even as the shortage of electronic chips led to an increase in the prices of smartphones. The postpaid customer base crossed the 20 crore mark, he added.

"My own sense is that we should start seeing some tariff increases during the course of this year. I do believe that the tariffs at that level are still very low. The first port of call is to get to Rs 200 which will require at least one round of tariff increase," Vittal said.