Airtel Xstream OTT Streaming Service Launched in India; Check Subscription rates here

Indian telecommunication giant Airtel has launched a new over-the-top content streaming service called Airtel Xstream Premium in India. The company says the Xstream Premium will provide content from 15 Indian OTT and other global OTT platforms, including Eros Now, SonyLIV and more, bringing together about 10,000 TV shows and movies at one place. Keep reading to know more about the Airtel Xstream OTT service.

Airtel Xsteam OTT video streaming is available on multiple platforms. Firstly, the company provides the service via its Airtel Xstream Box. Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Secondly, users can also view content via the service on their Android or iOS devices. In this case, users will have to use the Airtel Xstream application available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. However, the OTT platform has limited the maximum number of screens at which content can be viewed at the same time to two.

Airtel Xstream subscription price

Previously, the price of Airtel Xstream OTT video streaming was Rs. 49 per month and Rs. 499 per year. However, with the official launch, the company has increased the pricing of the OTT subscription pack to Rs. 149 per month and Rs, 1,499 per year. The reason behind the increase in price could be the inclusion of content from various OTT platforms including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, ShortsTV and more. The service is only available for Airtel customers who can view content on multiple devices, as mentioned above.

Airtel wants to make the process of availing the service easier by providing users with a single application, a single subscription model and a one-time sign-in requirement. Additionally, the application will provide personalised recommendations for the users based on their viewing preferences. One advantage over other OTT platforms in India, which will also improve the user experience, is the ability to club the Airtel Xstream subscription price with the telecommunication services' bill. With the new content-on-demand service, the company is targeting over 20 million subscribers. India's OTT market has been rapidly growing over the past few years and is expected to grow even more in the near future.

