Amazon Devices To Auto-share Internet With Neighbors; What Is Amazon Sidewalk? How To Use?

Amazon devices including Alexa, Echo, and others will now have a feature of sharing network with neighbors or 'beyond the front door'. The company made announcement regarding the same in Alexa event, last week. Currently available in the US, this feature works with the help of Sidewalk Bridge, selected Echo and Ring devices will create low-bandwidth but a network with the user's neighbors.

The E-commerce giant has designed options for users to enable or opt-out from the functioning of the feature in devices.

"All of your Sidewalk Bridges will continue to have their original functionality even if you decide to disable Amazon Sidewalk. However, disabling means missing out on Sidewalk’s connectivity and location related benefits. You also will no longer contribute your internet bandwidth to support community extended coverage benefits such as locating pets and valuables with Sidewalk-enabled devices," added Amazon in its FAQ section.

What is Amazon Sidewalk?

The company, in its FAQ, updated that Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that has been designed to boost devices with goal of better functioning. Operated by Amazon, this update is at no charge to customers.

"Sidewalk can help simplify new device setup, extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices to help find pets or valuables with Tile trackers, and help devices stay online even if they are outside the range of their home wifi. In the future, Sidewalk will support a range of experiences from using Sidewalk-enabled devices, such as smart security and lighting and diagnostics for appliances and tools," added the E-commerce company.

How to opt-out?

Users can enable or disable Amazon Sidewalk through the Alexa app. Simply by opening the account settings on the device, customers can turn Amazon Sidewalk on or off for the account. There is an option of selecting 'Amazon sidewalk' in the account settings section.

Amazon sidewalk security risks

As mentioned by Amazon, the feature is 'designed with multiple layers of encryption'. Amazon Sidewalk can also be updated anytime from the Ring or Alexa mobile apps. The company has however still not addressed how users will authenticate, what kind of encryption will be used, and how easy or difficult it will be for third parties to gain access to Sidewalk, or to use signals to pinpoint devices and users.

Does amazon firestick have sidewalk?

For now, the feature can be found in Amazon Echo devices, Ring Security Cams, outdoor lights, motion sensors, and Tile trackers, as informed by the company.