Amazon Echo Hacks: Use These Tips And Tricks To Make The Most Of Your Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo was first released in the year 2014. From being a Bluetooth speaker to a smart, voice-controlled gadget, the device has come a long way. Amazon manufactures multiple versions of the product, including the Echo (4th generation) and Echo Dot (3rd Gen). The device can also be synced with smart home applications and can be used to control other devices such as smart lights and others.

Most recently, the device has been available for a discounted price, making for a suitable Christmas or new year gift. As more and more users buy the Amazon Echo smart speaker, they should also know a few Amazon Echo tips and tricks. Using these tips will enable users to make complete use of the product and make a lot of tasks easier. Keep reading to know more about the Amazon Echo tips and tricks.

Amazon Echo tips and tricks

A user can change the activation name of an Amazon Echo smart speaker. While the speaker responds to the name Alexa, the activation name can be changed. Users can change the activation name to other options such as Amazon, Echo and more. Apart from this, users can sync more than one Amazon Echo device together. Thereafter, music can be played in sync on all the Amazon Echo speakers, which might be placed in different rooms. The synchronisation can be controlled by the Alexa application.

The Amazon Echo smart speaker can also be used for multiple profiles which can be synced with contacts, calendars, playlists and more. This feature can be very handy as it allows the same device to be sued by multiple users. Recently, Amazon also released the feature to change the voice of Amazon Echo speakers to a voice of a famous celebrity. In India, Amazon recently released the voice of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

As mentioned earlier, users can connect their Amazon Echo device to other smart devices including smart LED lights, which can then be controlled by giving commands to the speaker. The speaker can also connect to a smart TV set. Apart from this, Alexa can be used as a full-fledged voice assistant that can be used to set alarms, reminders and more. Stay tuned for more Echo hacks.