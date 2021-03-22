Amazon Fab Phones Sale Offers Up To 40% Off On Smart Phones: Know Sale Date, Offers & More

Amazon is back with a new event that is offering users a chance to get their dream smartphone at discounted rates. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021 started in March 2021 offering discount offers up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories. If you have been wondering about Amazon Fab Phone Sale, offers, end date, smartphone deals, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazon Fab Phones Sale Date

Amazon Fab Phone Fest is currently live and will last until March 25, 2021. Top deals and offers can be viewed here.

Amazon Fab Phones Sale offers

Amazon Fab Phones discount offers up to 40% off on mobile and accessories

Customers can get mobile accessories and headsets starting INR 69 and INR 199, respectively. Powerbanks will be available price starting INR 399.

Also, some additional exchange offers up to INR 2,000 and more savings with convenient No-Cost EMI up to 12 months

Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards

Prime members can avail an advantage of No Cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards with lower EMI options starting INR 1,333 per month

Amazon smartphone deals for the Fab Phones Sale

Amazon customers who have been waiting for a smartphone sale will be getting a chance to buy their favourite smartphones at discounted prices. The Amazon Fab phone Sale offers exciting discounts on popular brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Honor, Vivo and others. During the sale, buyers will also be able to avail of great deals on top phones such as iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9. Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards.