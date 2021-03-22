Amazon Fab Phones Sale Offers Up To 40% Off On Smart Phones: Know Sale Date, Offers & More

Amazon is back with a new event that is offering users a chance to get their dream smartphone at discounted rates. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021 started in March 2021 offering discount offers up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories. If you have been wondering about Amazon Fab Phone Sale, offers, end date, smartphone deals, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Amazon Fab Phones Sale Date
- Amazon Fab Phone Fest is currently live and will last until March 25, 2021. Top deals and offers can be viewed here.
Amazon Fab Phones Sale offers
- Amazon Fab Phones discount offers up to 40% off on mobile and accessories
- Customers can get mobile accessories and headsets starting INR 69 and INR 199, respectively. Powerbanks will be available price starting INR 399.
- Also, some additional exchange offers up to INR 2,000 and more savings with convenient No-Cost EMI up to 12 months
- Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- Prime members can avail an advantage of No Cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards with lower EMI options starting INR 1,333 per month
Amazon smartphone deals for the Fab Phones Sale
Amazon customers who have been waiting for a smartphone sale will be getting a chance to buy their favourite smartphones at discounted prices. The Amazon Fab phone Sale offers exciting discounts on popular brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Honor, Vivo and others. During the sale, buyers will also be able to avail of great deals on top phones such as iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9. Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
-
Samsung Galaxy M-series -
- Along with 3 new launches – Samsung M12, Samsung M02 and Samsung M02s, this Fab Phones Fest, customers can enjoy irresistible offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25% off on top rated smartphones, and up to 6 months No Cost EMI. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M12 will have a flat INR 1,000 discount with a bank offer. India’s first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to INR 6,000. Customers will also be able to avail of additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Fab Phones Fest.
-
iPhone -
- Customers will see a price drop on iPhone 12 Mini, which packs the powerful A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. It will be available at an effective price of INR 61,100 with bank offers.