Amazon Launches Prime Video Movie Rental Service For Indian Users; Check How It Works

OTT behemoth Amazon Prime Video recently launched a new movie rental service in India. While users hitherto had access to a select number of movies available as a part of the Prime membership, however, the movie rental service will enable users to access relatively fresh titles that have been launched recently by paying an amount for the period. Keep reading to know more about how to service functions and what are the things to keep in mind for Prime Video users.

How does Amazon Prime Video's movie rental service work?

Let's take the recent Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home as an example. Type the name of the movie in the search bar located at the bottom left corner of the Amazon Prime Video's home screen. Upon searching, the movie will appear with the option 'Rent' below its name, indicating that it is available for rental. Upon clicking the thumbnail, users can see the rental price that they have to pay, which in Spider-Man: No Way Home's case, is Rs. 99.

Upon tapping the 'Rent Movie HD - Rs. 99' button, users will be redirected to the Amazon payment portal, where they have to select from the available payment modes for renting the movie. Get the payment done and the movie will be available for users to watch. However, there are a few things that users need to keep in mind as they rent a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The amount charged for renting a movie will be clearly displayed on the movie's page and on the payment portal.

The rental amount might be different based on the quality users want to rent.

Users will have 30 days to start watching the video after renting it.

Users will have 48 hours once they start watching the movie to finish it.

The Amazon Prime Movie Rental service will also be available to non-Prime members.

Upon a quick glance through the Amazon Prime Video app, movies like The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections, Moonfall, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Scream are available to rent. Amazon Prime Video India mentions the word 'early access' in their tweet and on the application. Generally, this refers to getting hands-on with a game or a movie before it releases to others. But in this case, it might refer to a movie that has recently been released in theatres.