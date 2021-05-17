Amazon Prime Stops Monthly Subscription In India; Leaves Users With 2 Options; Here's Why

Have you been enjoying movies, TV shows, early deliveries, and more on Amazon Prime with a 1-month subscription? You might have to consider other plans as the company has discontinued the Rs 129/month subscription plan in India. The change was in adherence to a policy by the Reserve Bank of India.

Amazon Prime cancels monthly subscription in India

The decision was in line with a new mandate by the RBI that asked banks and financial institutions to incorporate an Additional Factor of Authentication for conducting recurring online transactions. This factor is applicable for transactions up to Rs 5000.

The RBI has set a deadline of September 30 for this new mandate, extending it from earlier August 2019. Amazon Prime had earlier shared that it might not be possible for banks to process new requests for automatic online transactions through credit/debit cards. Amazon Prime has also suspended the 1-month free trial for prospective new subscribers.

“Please note that effective 1 April 2021, owing to a Reserve Bank of India mandate, your bank may not be able to process any new requests for automated payments on your credit / debit cards. Therefore, effective 27 April 2021, we have temporarily discontinued: (i) new member sign-ups for Amazon Prime Free Trial and (ii) new member sign-ups for Monthly Prime Membership until further notice. You can continue enjoying Prime membership benefits by renewing / signing up for the Three Month or Annual Prime Membership here . Effective 27 April 2021, the update under this notice will supersede any conflicting positions in the Prime T&Cs below,” reads a message on the website.

Subscribers will now have to sign up for the three-month subscription at Rs 329 or the annual subscription at Rs 999.