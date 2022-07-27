Amazon Prime Video To Release New User Interface This Week; Here Are All The Changes

The popular content streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has refreshed its user interface. The changes made to the interface should make it easier for viewers to find and watch new content. Although the new user interface is not available to viewers immediately, it will begin rolling out later this week and users might get an update via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Prime Video will get a sidebar for navigation

First, there is a new sidebar for navigation which at first glance, looks a lot like the navigation bar on Netflix. It is situated on the left side of the screen and contains several buttons like Find, Home, Store and Live TV. On Netflix, the sidebar helps users quickly search for new content. On Amazon Prime, the new sidebar should have a similar impact as it contains the Find tab at the top.

The new Find section will help users in discovering new content

Further, the new Find section simplifies the searching experience on Prime Video. The Find section will now allow users to search for based onbasis of genre. For instance, if users want to watch an action movie, they can simply type the name of the genre in the Find section and the search results that will show up will be from that genre. As usual, users can also search for movie or series titles.

A new Live TV section

Along with this, Prime Video has consolidated all the live broadcasting and streaming channels in the Live TV section. The section also contains programming that is shown in a systematic view. The new Amazon Prime interface also comes with a feature called Carousels which helps users to get a better idea of the series or shows quickly. Further, Carousels will keep changing based on viewing habits.

Prime Video has also upgraded the thumbnails for content and they will now have rich visuals. Then there are visual indicators for paid or included content. Lastly, the application will get a new Store Tab where viewers can rent new movies and check out paid channels.