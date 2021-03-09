Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2021: How To Register, Who Can Attend & More

Amazon is back its Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge after its successful 2020 campaign. This year the organisation expects 35k+ attendees, promises 35+ hours of content, 70+ exhibitors and 70+ speakers in the online event. Moreover, from start-up owners, manufacturers to students, anyone can attend this online summit. So, if you have been wondering about Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge details before registering yourself, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Amazon Smbhav Summit

Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge Date

April 15th to 18th, 2021 - A 4-day mega event

Rewards

Through the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2021, the organisation will provide startups and entrepreneurs with a chance to present their idea to a prominent jury of industry leaders, experts & Venture Capitalists (VCs). Moreover, winners of this challenge will be provided with resources as per the requirement to help the winning idea take roots. This will help startup owners to build and refine their offerings on a better scale.

The Challenge will have a few primary winners at the Amazon Entrepreneurship Summit first being the Amazon Smbhav Startup of the Year with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Other than this, there will be two runners-up eligible for a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each. Also, the winners of the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge will win exclusive access to a 12-week 1 to 1 mentorship session from startup industry experts, VCs and Amazon leaders.

Apart from this, there is also another subsection called the ‘Special Mention’ awards that will be given under separate categories. Through the summit, winners will be enabled to get access to a Smbhav Startup Kit consisting of free Launchpad services for consumer startups for 1 year; 6 months of Global Selling account management support for consumer startups and much more. But that's not all, the challenge will also provide category-wise winners with an exclusive opportunity to network & one-to-one mentoring by Industry leaders, VCs, Amazon leaders & Subject matter experts.

Who can attend the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2021?

The 4-day summit will focus on getting diverse perspectives from eminent speakers on areas that are most relevant to India’s growth. You can attend this summit if you are a startup, manufacturer, e-commerce service provider, distributor, retailer, shop owner, exporter, tech solutions provider, developer, content creator or student. Attending the Amazon Smbhav Summit will help you to learn about trends to grow your business, which technology shifts to leverage and Amazon programs to collaborate with, network with visionaries, thought-leaders and experts from across multiple industries, participate in start-up pitch competition & hackathon as well as get a chance to win prizes worth lakhs and more.

How to register for the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2021?