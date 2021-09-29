Amazon Unveils Home Robot Similar To 'The Jetson's' Rosie, Names It 'Astro'

Only a month after Tesla unveiled its humanised robot called the Tesla Bot, Amazon has announced its own home robot. Amazon’s version, called Astro can hear, see and follow instructions to assist with home chores. Amazon introduced the robot on Tuesday and revealed that it will be sold at a price of $999. The robot was presented by the company at its annual event.

Amazon Astro can be paralleled to the animated home robot from the cartoon 'The Jetsons'. Unlike Rosie, the animated series character, Astro doesn’t cook or clean but can assist with a lot of other tasks. Interestingly, the family dog in the show is also called Astro. The home robot, much like Amazon’s Alexa is expected to help customers with a more laid-back lifestyle.

Amazon unveils roaming robot similar to The Jetsons's Rosie

The Amazon Astro is a 17-inch tall home bot that uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to do most things a robot can and a few things a human can. Sized like a small dog, Astro comes with three wheels to move. The bot’s camera rises up to 42-inch height so that one can use it as security while away from home.

Astro can play music or display TV shows on its 10-inch touchscreen and even recognize faces. Astro has a storage compartment that can carry things across rooms. The bot uses AI technology and can respond to questions and commands like the Amazon Echo device. It can also be used remotely from a mobile application.

Besides being cute, Astro can help you monitor your home when you're away, check on your family and pets, and move with you during video calls.



Oh... and did we say it's cute? pic.twitter.com/HzKGu0mcqV — Amazon (@amazon) September 28, 2021

The Amazon roaming robot was unveiled by Amazon executive David Limp who called upon the bot during the virtual event. Astro came on its own to the stage and beatboxed for the audience, as Limp ordered. According to Amazon, the $999 robot will be out for delivery by the end of this year. The company also informed that the bot will be limited in number, but didn’t clear how many. Apart from Astro, the show also introduced a picture frame-like screen that can be hung to a wall and has a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The company said that the device could be used as a cooking help in the kitchen as it can read out recipes and play music.

(Image: @amazon/Twitter)