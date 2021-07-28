Android 13 Could Take The Internal Dessert Codename, Tiramisu: Learn More About This OS

A recent report from XDA Developers confirms that Google will be using the codename 'Tiramisu' for their upcoming Android 13. This is not surprising because every new Android OS usually gets such names derived from desserts. While Android 10 was Quince Tart, Android 11 was given the internal codename Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 as Snow Cone, the tradition continues. Well, this is also the first time a dessert-based codename for Android 13 has surfaced on the internet. This has now been picked up by the tech enthusiasts and they are currently trying to learn more about Google’s upcoming Android OS. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about Tiramisu Android 13.

Android 13 name could be fixed as 'Tiramasu'

Keep in mind that the makers have not used a dessert code name since releasing Android 10. But all of these releases surely have an internal codename that can be used to refer to the new OS. This all started after Android 4 was called Ice Cream Sandwich, 4.1 was known as Jelly Bean, 4.4 was called KitKat, and so on. This stopped only after the makers had to come up with a dessert name starting with the alphabet Q. It seems like there are a limited number of options for desserts that start with the alphabet Q. Thus Google certainly had to discontinue this tradition of using dessert code names for their new Android updates. Currently, the makers have been on the top of their game to come up with the release of Android 13.

Android 13 leaks

No official information has been released about the upcoming OS. A set of new commits on the AOSP Gerrit suggests that the makers will be working on releasing the features that could help enable contactless payments for secondary users. To enable this, the users will have to enable their secondary profiles which will help to set up their own contactless payment service. This was one missing feature and the speculations suggest that the NFC payments will be enabled with Android 13. No other information has surfaced on the internet about the new update. But Google has been extremely busy after developing an interest in the robotics and AI industry.

More about Google

Currently, no official information has been announced about the Android 13 release date. But speculations suggest that the new Android update could be released towards the end of this year. Apart from this, Google has now been working on dominating the robotics and AI industry with the help of their AI subsidiary, DeepMind. This has been developed by the makers at Alphabet and with this, they have managed to predict the structure of nearly all 20,000 proteins expressed by humans. The new AI feature allows the makers to strip bare the structure of proteins which had got the leading scientists baffled for decades. This was achieved after joining hands with European Molecular Biology Laboratory’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI).