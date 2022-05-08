Android users will not be able to buy digital e-books from Amazon anymore

For years now, Amazon has been selling electronic readers called Kindle. These devices enable users to read digital books that are available across several platforms, instead of purchasing physical books that occupy a space. Using Kindles, users can store a lot of books in one place, reading them as and when they want. However, in a recent turn of events, Google has stopped allowing Amazon to sell e-books via its Android application.

According to a new report by Ars Technica, "Google will require all Play Store apps to use Google Play billing for digital purchases or face removal from the marketplace." Starting next month, Google will make it compulsory for all applications on the Google Play Store to use Google's billing system for digital purchases made on the application. The development will be in force from June 1 as Google has ended an enforcement policy that allowed companies to run their own purchasing systems.

This impacts Amazon buyers in a way that they will not be able to purchase Kindle digital books from the platform. The publication mentions in the report that instead of the "buy now" button, Amazon will show users a message that reads "Why can't I buy on the app?" Upon clicking on the link, users will be redirected to a page that tells them "to remain in compliance with the Google Play Store policies, you will no longer be able to buy new content from the app. You can build a reading list on the app and buy on the Amazon website from your browser."

Although, users are still allowed to buy physical books from Amazon. Google enforces the new policy after it pulled Audible audiobook purchases from Play Store. Additionally, Amazon Music purchases have also been removed from the Google Play App. In related news, Google, Apple and Microsoft are working on a passwordless method to sign in to several platforms on the internet for users.

For the passwordless sign-in feature to work, users are given two new capabilities. Firstly, users will be allowed to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials on many of their devices without having to re-enrol for every new account. Secondly, users will be enabled to use FIDO authentication on their mobile device to sign in to an app or website on a nearby device, regardless of the OS platform or browser they are running.