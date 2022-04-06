Apple Announces WWDC 2022, Likely To Reveal IOS 16 At The Event; Check Schedule Here

Apple on Tuesday annoucned the dates for its Worldwide Developer's Conference and this year, it will take place in June. WWDC 2022 will be an online-only event (third in a row). During the event, developers from around the world will get a glimpse of what the new version of iOS, macOS and other operating systems from Apple will look like. Additionally, developers will also be able to share their thoughts with Apple's team.

Apple Worldwide Developer's Conference is an annual event where the company announces its outlook and plans for the future. Last year at WWDC, Apple revealed iOS 15, the latest operating system for iPhones, along with the new features. This year, fans and enthusiasts around the world are expecting the iOS 16. However, the company can also take the stage to reveal some new devices or its new chipset.

Apple WWDC 2022 schedule

Apple WWDC 2022 is scheduled to commence on June 6, 2022, and will be held through June 10, 2022. Along with the event, Apple also conducts a Swift Student Challenge wherein the participants have to create a Swift Playground project on a topic of preference. Students who get selected will receive WWDC themed goodies, including outerwear, a pin set and Apple Developers Program membership.

Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch?

Those who are interested in attending Apple's WWDC 2022 event will be able to do so on Apple's website, through the Apple Developer app/website, through the official YouTube channel of the company and via Apple TV. An in-person session will also be hosted at Apple Park on June 6, 2022, where students and developers will be able to watch the keynote of the event. Details about the application processor for the same will be released soon.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2022?

As of now, Apple seems to have a lot of new products in its arsenal. For instance, the company is reportedly working on a new M2 chip, a new MacBook to feature the M2 chip and a mixed reality headset among others. Since the company revealed iOS 15 during WWDC 2021, it is also expected to reveal the upcoming iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. Although, the public release might take place with the iPhone 14 models that are expected to come out later in the year.