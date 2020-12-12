Apple CEO Says Most Employees Won’t Return To Office Until June 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that most Apple employees would not return to work until June. In a virtual town hall meeting with employees, Cook stated that most employees would not return back before July 2021. In addendum to work from home, the chief executive also said that employees in many regions would be given a paid holiday on January 4, marking an extra paid leave.

Citing that the COVID-19 pandemic was still hovering over, Cook said they “will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year.” While he stated that there was no substitute for face to face collaboration, he added that pandemic had taught them how to get the work done out of office, “without sacrificing on productivity or results.” “All the learning are important for individuals and the company,” Cook stated.

Work from Home

Due to the expanse of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world, many tech companies around the world have asked their employees to work from home. Earlier this year, Facebook and Google have admitted that social distancing measures must be in place until the start of 2021.

According to international media reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told its workers at a meeting that most of them would be asked to work from home until 2021. However, the chief executive officer of the world’s largest search engine has said that employees that have to operate from the office, will be allowed from early July with precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, American social media and technology company Facebook Inc has reportedly admitted that its employees are likely to get back into their office lifestyle in the upcoming year. According to reports, Facebook’s spokesperson said that the company has permitted teleworking till the end of 2020 for the workers who can operate easily. The spokesperson also said that the company has not yet made the final decision on employees who would be returning to work.

