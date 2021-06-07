Apple Changes Leadership Images To Fun Memojis before WWDC 2021 Event

Apple's much-awaited WWDC 2021 online event is going to be live soon and fans are unable to hold their curiosity about what the organisation is going to announce. While there are many rumours around what one must expect from the event, some of such speculations mention that a new status feature is going to come to iPadOS and iOS 15, which will allow users to set a status that will handle the notifications. However, a report by The Apple Post recently spotted a sudden change to the leadership section of the Apple website in which the organisation has changed the portrait images of their leaders to fun Memoji. So, here is all about it.

Apple changes leadership webpage to fun Memojis

IMAGE: APPLE WEBSITE

Ahead of the WWDC 2021 online event, the organisation has decided to change the professional pictures of their Leaders on the Leadership Webpage to Memoji that look like them. As we all know that, unlike this time, Memojis and emojis have been one of the most inclusive marketing strategies used by the organisation for their software. A rumour says that besides the Tapback reactions earning its popularity. The iMessages is going to get a big update with the upcoming iOS 15.

Apart from the changes made to the website, Apple executives have also changed their Twitter Profile Pictures to Memojis. They also shared the picture with their followers on Twitter using the same Memoji. Most tech enthusiasts believe that there is some huge Memoji update coming and one must be ready as soon as the organisation announces it.

Moreover, while we focus on the Memoji update coming with iOS 15, the upcoming Apple WWDC is expected to introduce the App Tracking Transparency feature with some required improvements. The new changes to the feature might allow users to get in-depth detail about the data collected by third-party apps. So, you may now have more information on which app is collecting what data. With so many rumours talking about different things, fans of Apple products are eagerly waiting for what the event has to offer. The WWDC 2021 goes virtual this year on June 7 and it will start rolling Live at exactly 12 PM PT i.e. June 8 at 12:30 AM IST.

IMAGE: APPLE YOUTUBE