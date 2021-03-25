Apple faces lawsuit by former Indian employee over workplace discrimination

A US state court has agreed to hear a case brought against Apple Inc. by a woman of Indian descent, who has accused her two former managers, one from India and the other from Pakistan, of discriminating on the basis of sex, race, religion, and origin of birth. According to Bloomberg, the court has dismissed Apple’s request to throw out the lawsuit arguing that the woman named Anita Nariani Schulze had supported her legal claims. Schulze has accused her former managers of treating her differently than her male peers.

Schulze, in her complaint, accused the two of constantly ignoring her from meetings, not recognizing her work despite significant team contributions and positive performance reviews. Schulze alleged that her managers would often respond in a condescending manner whenever she discovered errors in the team's work. If team projects involving Schulze were late, her managers would blame her, read the complaint.

'Apple started retaliating in 2018'

Apple had hired Schulze in 2008 as Technical Engineer, where her Senior Manager was a Hindu man from India and her Direct Manager was a Muslim man from Pakistan. Schulze said that her managers would often blame her children for, what they believed, her lack of involvement in the work. Schulze alleged that Apple started "retaliating" against her after she complained to Human Resources that she was not receiving promised compensation in 2018.

According to Schulze’s complaint. Apple started issuing poor performance reviews after her complaint to Human Resources. Schulze said her workplace became intolerable due to the retaliation she suffered from Apple and because of that, she had to put down her papers in 2019. Apple had argued in the court that Schulze’s allegations are “not specific enough and are themselves based on stereotypes”. However, the court rejected Apple’s request to dismiss the case and asked Schulze to present “some evidence” supporting her claims of discrimination.

