Apple finishes development of iOS 16 ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Report

Apple is gearing up for the launch event that is about to take place in a couple of weeks and ahead of the event, it looks like the company has wrapped up iOS 16. In the latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple developers and engineers have finished working on the initial version of IOS 16 that is supposed to come out with the iPhone 14 launch.

This indicates that the company won't release any new features or changes as a part of the iOS 16 betas as it would focus on releasing and improving the stable version by fixing any bugs, taking care of security issues and more. Gurman also mentions that iOS 16, alongside watchOS 9, will be released at the launch event in September.

However, the iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura updates could be delayed until October, when Apple is expected to hold another launch event. Most likely, the iPhone 14 units will ship with iOS 16 pre-installed while simultaneously, Apple will release the software update for other models.

New features coming with iOS 16

Apple has completely redesigned the lock screen in iOS 16, adding loads of customization features, widgets and new animation for notifications. When users upgrade to iOS 16, they'll be able to customize their lock screen live never before, using live wallpapers, animated backdrops, image suggestions, widgets that utilise the lock screen space to display relevant information and much more.

Along with the lock screen, Apple has also redesigned the Notifications. With iOS 16, users will be able to view their lock screen while going through their notifications. This way, users won't lose track of the necessary information shown by the widgets they have set.

On the lock screen, users can track things like a sports match, food delivery, cab booking and more via a feature called Live Activities.

Apple iPhone 14 release date

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, 2022. As mentioned in the report, "The new iPhone will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models." Previously, rumours about the iPhone 14 series coming out on September 13, 2022, were circling on the internet. Although, readers should keep in mind that the company has not confirmed the dates yet.