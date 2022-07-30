Apple India Store at Mumbai delayed until early 2023, another store to open in New Delhi

Apple's first store in India was supposed to open last year, but due to adverse conditions, the opening was postponed to 2022. Now, the company has made up its mind to delay the opening until early 2023. According to several reports, Apple is planning to open the store between January and March next year.

Apple India store in Mumbai is scheduled to open next year

It is important to highlight that we are talking about Apple's first retail store in India. The company has retail stores in as many as 25 countries around the world. Further, the store that is about to open in Mumbai is going to measure 22,000 square feet (via The Economic Times). Enthusiasts are excited about the store opening as Apple is known for running iconic stores across the world, both in terms of design and service.

Once the Mumbai store starts functioning, Apple is also planning to open its second store in the capital of the country, New Delhi. It could measure roughly to the store in Mumbai. The company is also exploring other opportunities to open high-end retail stores across the country. As of now, Apple has only opened its online store in India. Last year, the opening of Apple Store was delayed due to the pandemic. While the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was a global disaster, the third wave also infected millions of people in the country.

In related news, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted about iPhone 14's rear lenses coating-crack issue. Kuo says that his latest survey indicates that Genius' iPhone 14 rear lenses are suffering from a quality issue. To avoid the quality issue affecting the iPhone 14 shipments, Apple has transferred a huge order of about 10 million units from Genius to Largan. Kuo also explains that the Genius coating crack issue should not have an impact on the iPhone 14 shipments because Largan can provide the additional order and fill the supply gap in time.