Apple M2 MacBook Air pre-orders begin July 8: How much does it cost to buy a top model?

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced the new MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air comes with Apple's latest in-house chipset called the M2, which is the successor to the M1 SoC. While the base model of the notebook will be available in India for Rs. 1,19,900. At this price, users get 8GB of unified memory, the eight-core M2 chip, an eight-core graphics chip and a 16-core Neural Engine. However, most people must not have an idea about what the top model of the M2 MacBook Air costs.

How much does it cost to upgrade the unified memory and storage in M2 MacBook Air?

To begin with, the base model of M2 MacBook Air costs Rs. 1,19,900. However, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal storage might not be enough for some users. To upgrade to 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage, one would have to throw in an additional Rs. 40,000 to the price. Hence, if someone wants to purchase the M2 MacBook Air (16/512GB), it would cost Rs. 1,59,900. But that it not the end.

The M2 MacBook Air M2 with 24GB of unified memory and 1TB of internal storage costs Rs. 1,99,900. Combine that with the Apple M2 chip with a 10-core graphics processing unit and the price goes all the way to Rs. 2,09,900. Those who are purchasing the laptop for video editing or content creation might have to purchase Final Cut Pro as well, which costs Rs. 27,900, the total price jumps to Rs. 2,37,800.

At this price, users also have the options of purchasing laptops from Dell and HP which offer up to Intel Core i7, Core i9 chipsets and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. These laptops are pretty powerful as well. Additionally, they provide a slight edge in terms of the flexibility of apps. If a user owns other Apple products like an iPhone and an iPad, investing in a MacBook makes sense as it provides seamless ecosystem features. Otherwise, getting a Windows laptop might make more sense for user.s

Apple M2 MacBook Pro scores less in the Blackmagicdesign disk speed test

According to the technology YouTuber Max Tech, the write speed of the SSD on the M2 MacBook Pro (2022) comes out to be 1,463 MB/s, against 2,215 MB/s on the SSD in M1 MacBook Pro. The difference is even higher when comparing the read speed of both notebooks. The channel reports that the M2 MacBook Pro (2022) has a read speed of 1,446 MB/s, which is almost half the read speed of the M1 MacBook Pro at 2,900MB/s.