Official Apple Mask Unboxed By Youtube Channel Named Unbox Therapy; WATCH

A Youtube channel named Unbox Therapy has recently dropped a new video where Lewis unboxes the new Apple mask. Read on to know more about this new Apple mask that has been designed by the Apple Corporation for its employees. The Youtube video showing Apple mask unboxing by Unbox Therapy is currently at #22 Trending on Youtube. The video was dropped on September 24. Unbox Therapy is actually a Canadian unboxing and Tech channel on Youtube. The channel is produced by Lewis George Hilsenteger and Jack McCann where Hilsenteger is the channel's host and McCann is the videographer. Read on for inputs about this new specialised designed mask for Apple employees.

Apple mask

In the video, Lew unboxes the official Apple mask that the corporation is currently providing to all its Apple employees. The mask is available in different versions. In the start of the video, it is shown that the mask has a small adapter like thing that enables one to loop their mask around their head instead of using them behind the ears.

Lew states that each Apple employee receives a box which has 5 masks each. This pack is sufficient enough to last for a month for a regular employee. There are specific rules about washing these masks though. They need to be washed every 8 hours for a full-time employee and could be worn five times, before disposing them of. Lew states that the Apple mask definitely seems like an upgraded version of the surgical mask as it definitely felt secure while wearing it. The masks are reusable and disposable.

Is the Apple mask for sale?

The Apple Mask is currently available only for its employees. It is still unclear whether Apple corporation has any plans to enable these masks to be available for the public though. The company also has a clear variant of the mask.

Image courtesy: Unbox therapy YouTube

Promo Image courtesy: Unbox therapy YouTube