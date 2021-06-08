Apple Music Event 2021 To Start After WWDC 2021 Keynotes; Here Are Details

In a Press Release published in May, 2021, Apple announced that Apple Music is bringing industry leading sound quality to subscribers. Additionally, it will bring Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Apple announced an Apple Spatial Audio songs event after the WWDC keynote, to talk about the new Spatial Audio feature. The brand felt that since they had so many other things to cover during the WWDC, the Spatial Audio feature may not get as much attention. Here is more information about the Apple Music event.

Apple Music spatial audio songs

Apple Music customers will now have access to industry-leading sound quality thanks to the addition of Spatial Audio, which includes Dolby Atmos compatibility. Artists may use Spatial Audio to create immersive audio experiences for their listeners, complete with full multidimensional sound and clarity. Starting next month, Apple Music users will get access to these new services at no additional cost. Here is what Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser had said,

Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever.

When Apple Music Event 2021 begin?

The Apple Music Spatial Audio event will kick off at 12 p.m. PT on Monday, June 7, or 12.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday, June 8. The event will take place immediately following the conclusion of the WWDC keynote. Apple did not make much of this event, but it did tease it via a video on Apple Music, which was discovered first by a Twitter user named Kenny.

WWDC 2021 Live Stream

Apple, like many huge events, had to make do with a virtual event. Social gatherings have been banned indefinitely due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which means that most big-name events will have to be experienced electronically. For the second time in its history, Apple's WWDC event will be hosted virtually. The WWDC 2021 Live Stream is available on a many of platforms.This event will be broadcast live on Apple's official Youtube channel, website, and Apple TV.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK