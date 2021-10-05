Apple Pays Tribute To Steve Jobs On His Death Anniversary With 'Celebrating Steve'; Watch

Apple has now managed to gain much attention amongst the tech community after celebrating the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing. The American tech giant has now created a special homepage on its official website. The page shows a short film titled “Celebrating Steve” and shows off some of the most historic moments of Apple and its founder Steve Jobs. The film shows how Steve Jobs created the company and released his innovative products.

The video is made up of montages from the time Steve Jobs presented the first iMac, iPhone and iPod to the world. Even after ten years since Jobs passed away, the entire world remembers the ups and downs he faced in his professional life and how he managed to create one of the biggest tech companies in the world. You can watch the “Celebrating Steve” film right here. The special homepage on Apple’s official website also has an official statement from the Jobs family. Here is what the Jobs family wanted to say about Steve Jobs Death Anniversary.

For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together. Our gratitude has become as great as our loss. Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve, and for what he taught us. For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind. There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well. One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence. Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father.

Image: apple.com