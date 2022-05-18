Apple previews new accessibility features ahead of launch: Here's all you need to know

Apple is about to conduct the annual WWDC 2022 event next month. Right before the event, the company launched the latest iOS 15.5, along with several accessibility features that will help the differently-abled to use Apple devices in a better manner. The new features include Door Detection and Apple Watch Mirroring among others. Keep reading to know more about the new accessibility features launched by Apple.

In the official announcement, Apple mentions that the feature "new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products." Adding to it, Apple mentions that "These powerful updates combine the company’s latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users, and build on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone." These features will use advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning.

Apple's new accessibility features

Door Detection

Apple is coming up with a new feature called Door Detection for users who are blind or have low vision. The feature will help a user to locate a door upon arriving at new destinations and understand how far the user is from the door. It will also describe the door attributes, including whether the door is opened or closed and whether it can be opened by pushing, turning a knob, or pulling a handle. The feature will be available in the new Detection Mode within Magnifier.

Physical and Motor Accessibility for Apple Watch

Apple Watch Mirroring will allow users with physical and motor disabilities to control the smartwatch with their iPhone. Essentially, the feature will allow users to control their Apple Watch with iPhone's assistive features including Switch Control and Voice Control. This will also enable users to provide their input in several ways including head tracking, sound actions, and voice commands. Additionally, users will also be able to use new Quick Actions gestures on Apple Watch.

Live Captions

Apple is also introducing Live Captions for users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The feature will enable users to follow along easily with any audio content. They will also be able to auto-adjust the font size for easily reading the on-screen text. Apart from this, the company is adding support for 20 additional locales and languages. These features will be coming on Apple devices later this year. Stay tuned for more updates about Apple and other tech news.