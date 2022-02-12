Apple Releases IOS 15.3.1 With Security Updates; IPhone And IPad Users Can Update Now

Apple has released the second iOS update for 2022 - iOS 15.3.1. Being a minor update, it does not contain any new features. However, the new iOS update contains a fix a privacy bug that might have been actively exploited by bad actor. Along with the new iOS, Apple has also released the iPadOS 15.3.1 update. Users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible, to avoid any data loss due to the privacy buy.

On its official support page, Apple says that a WebKit bug enabled the processing of maliciously crafted web content which may have led to arbitrary code execution on iOS 15.3, which was released last month. The name of this bug is CVE-2022-22620 and it has been fixed by the company with improved memory management in iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1. For those catching up, WebKit is Apple's web browser engine that runs Safari, App Store and more applications on iPhones and iPad.

Eligible devices for iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1

Apple notes that it is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited and hence, all iPhone and iPad users are advised to update to iOS 15 update immediately. The update is available on eligible devices that include iPhone 6s and later, all models of iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later models, iPad 5th generation and later models, iPad Mini 4 and later models and iPod Touch (7th generation). A similar update macOS 12 update has been released for MacBook users called the macOS Monterey 12.2.1, fixing the zero-day vulnerability.

The update can be downloaded and installed by heading over to the Settings app on an iPhone and then opening the General menu. In the menu that opens up, there is an option that monitors and installs software updates. For those who have not updated to iOS 15.3.1, the page will reflect upon the availability of the update. If the update is not visible by default, users can refresh the page. For reference, Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 on February 10, 2022. Usually, the update is available to all users around the world immediately.

Image: Unsplash