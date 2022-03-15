Apple releases iOS 15.4 with new features like Face ID with a Mask and Universal Control

Apple has finally released the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates for all the eligible iPhones and iPads. The update contains a lot of Apple iOS 15 new features including Face ID with a mask, Universal Control and more. To download the Apple iOS 15 update, iPhone and iPad users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

On the latest iPad (9th Gen), the update size is about 1.01GB. Those who have enabled automatic updates on their device might already be using the latest iOS version by Apple. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.

Apple iOS 15.4 new features