Apple releases iOS 15.4 with new features like Face ID with a Mask and Universal Control

Apple has finally released the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates for all the eligible iPhones and iPads. The update contains a lot of Apple iOS 15 new features including Face ID with a mask, Universal Control and more. To download the Apple iOS 15 update, iPhone and iPad users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.
On the latest iPad (9th Gen), the update size is about 1.01GB. Those who have enabled automatic updates on their device might already be using the latest iOS version by Apple. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.
Apple iOS 15.4 new features
- Users with iPhone 12 and above will now be able to unlock their phones using Face ID while wearing a mask. The feature will also work while accessing Apple Pay and entering passwords in the Safari web browser. Face ID with a mask is a useful feature that brings convenience for iPhone users, however, Apple does say that it is less secure than the classic Face ID scan of users' entire face.
- As expected, Apple iOS 15.4 comes with a lot of new emojis with multiple skin tones. Some of the new emojis with iOS 15.4 is the melting face emoji, handshake emoji, pregnant man emoji and more.
- The new iOS 15.4 is accompanied by iPadOS 15.4 which contains the Universal Control feature that allows using a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac. This will enable users to drag and drop files between the iPad and the Mac as well.
- Users will be able to initiate SharePlay sessions directly from supported apps.
- Apple's voice assistant Siri will now be able to provide information related to date and time without being connected to the internet. This feature will work on iPhone Xs, iPhone XR and later devices as well as on iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic chipset and later devices.
- European Union residents can now download and store their Covid-19 vaccination details, test results and other details.
- Other features included in the new iOS 15.4 update support for Chinese and Italian translation on Safari, episode filters on the Podcasts app, management of iCloud custom email domains from the Settings menu, usage of camera in keyboard to add text to Notes and Reminders and more.