Apple Releases IOS 15.6.1 And IPadOS 15.6.1, Fixes Two Critical Security Issues

The Kernel security issue, fixed with iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 is referred to as CVE-2022-32894 and it affects users of iPhone 6s and later. Details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Apple iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 are out and come with fixes for two critical security issues. The same issues were fixed in the last macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The update is available for iPhone and iPad users around the world and users are advised to download and install the update immediately. 

iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 rolled out

The first issue is related to Kernel, which is the core part of an operating system that governs system resources and acts as a link between hardware and software. The second issue is related to WebKit, which affects users of iPhone 6s and later. 

The Kernel security issue is referred to as CVE-2022-32894 and it affects users of iPhone 6s and later. According to Apple's security page, the issue may have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue has been actively exploited." The issue has been addressed with improved bounds checking. 

The second issue that concerns WebKit is called CVE-2022-328 and it affects iPhone 6s and later models. As per Apple, the issue may have led to the processing of maliciously crafted web content for arbitrary code execution. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." The security page also mentions that the issue has been addressed with improved bounds checking. 

iOS 15.6 release notes

  • TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress, and pause, rewind or fast-forward.
  • Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full, even if there is space available.
  • Fixe an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail.
  • Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page.
  • Fixes an issue where iPad mini (6th generation) may not detect a charger or other USB-C accessory.
