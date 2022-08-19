Apple iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 are out and come with fixes for two critical security issues. The same issues were fixed in the last macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The update is available for iPhone and iPad users around the world and users are advised to download and install the update immediately.

iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 rolled out

The first issue is related to Kernel, which is the core part of an operating system that governs system resources and acts as a link between hardware and software. The second issue is related to WebKit, which affects users of iPhone 6s and later.

The Kernel security issue is referred to as CVE-2022-32894 and it affects users of iPhone 6s and later. According to Apple's security page, the issue may have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue has been actively exploited." The issue has been addressed with improved bounds checking.

The second issue that concerns WebKit is called CVE-2022-328 and it affects iPhone 6s and later models. As per Apple, the issue may have led to the processing of maliciously crafted web content for arbitrary code execution. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." The security page also mentions that the issue has been addressed with improved bounds checking.

iOS 15.6 release notes