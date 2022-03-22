Apple Resolves Major Outage Affecting Consumer And Corporate Services

Thousands of Apple users around the world were affected after the tech major's products experienced an outage yesterday. Users were reported to have faced issues with several Apple services like iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. The outage started around 10:30 PM IST on March 21, 2022. The company acknowledged the same and fixed issues with as many as 19 services. Are Apple services still down? Keep reading to know more details.

It is pertinent to note that while Apple's consumer services were down, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also reported that Apple's retail and corporate systems were down as well. A tweet by @michael_bilig shows some employees in an Apple Store working on paper. Have a look at the image attached below. On Reddit, users even reported that they could not access Apple's business manager portal.

Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol pic.twitter.com/tdNpVPIepw — Michael Billig (@michael_billig) March 21, 2022

Are Apple services down?

The global outage tracker Down Detector also shows a sharp peak in its graph of the number of reports about Apple's services being down at around 11:00 PM on March 21, 2022. Several users reported issues with Apple's services including iMessage, iCloud, iCloud Mail Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Maps and others as well. Apple did not reveal the reason behind these outages. However, as of this morning, all the services appear to be working fine. While writing this report, Apple's System Status web page shows that issues with 19 services have been resolved.

While the reason for this outage remains to be unclear, it is a relief that Apple's services are back online and everything is functioning as it should. It is worth noting that Apple resolved the issues within a few hours. Republic World also faced a few difficulties in accessing the App Store and sensing messages over iMessage around 11:00 PM on March 21, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates about Apple and other tech news.

Apple acknowledges the Studio Display webcam issue

Since Apple says that Studio Display has its latest 12MP ultrawide sensor and has the processing power of an iPhone 11, the picture quality of its web camera should theoretically be as good as Apple's other devices. As it turns out, that is not the case. Several reviewers have pointed out that the front-facing camera on the Studio Display is not as good as it should be.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, an Apple spokesperson has provided confirmation about the issue. To the publication, Apple has written that it has discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected. It further stated that it will make improvements in a future software update. From this, it is clear that Apple is aware of the situation and that Studio Display customers should not worry regarding the same.