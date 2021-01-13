Apple Set To Make Surprise Announcement Today, Says CEO Tim Cook

All Apple users and tech fanatics must brace themselves as the American multinational technological corporation will be announcing something important today. While speaking to Gayle King in the CBS Morning show on January 13, CEO Tim Cook teased a potential unsalted announcement that the company will make today. Read on to find out more.

Tim Cook teases an unstated Apple announcement

During his interview with Gayle King, the 60-year-old business executive and philanthropist talked about the surprise announcement and also about the recent US Capitol Hill incident. While expressing his views on the incident, Hill said, that the perpetrators must be held accountable for it. He also expressed that people should not let this slide as it was a very serious incident.

Apple takes action against US President Donald Trump

When asked about US President Donald Trump, Hill said that he should be held responsible for his part in inciting the riot. While speaking Cook did not name the president directly but he said that everyone involved should be held accountable. "No personality is above the rule of law country," Cook said. According to a report in BBC, Apple removed pro-Trump social media platform Parler from the App Store in the wake of the Capitol Hill attack. The company did so as a result of the app’s failure to moderate content that may have incited violence.

Apple event for the potential announcement

In Tim Cook’s interview this morning, it was not clear what the announcement would actually entail. It was unclear if the announcement was with regards to a product. But Gayle King, later on, said that the announcement was regarding a new product which was “something bigger and better.”

Looking back at what Apple announcements are pending, according to its website, the company is yet to debut the Apple Tracking Transparency feature that is scheduled to arrive in early 2021. Hence it could be something Apple is planning to announce today. Lately, the company has also been promoting its privacy policies.

Apple In Talks With Hyundai To Collaborate On Electric Vehicle

Apple also revealed on its website that it is in the initial phase of talks with South Korean company Hyundai. The companies are planning to collaborate to create an electric vehicle. Reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant is secretly developing a battery-operated car codenamed 'Project Titan'.