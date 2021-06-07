Apple WWDC Event LIVE UPDATES: IOS 15 & IPadOS 15 Get Improved Features; Privacy Update

Privacy is getting a dedicated segment in today's keynote as Apple is adding more privacy-focused features.

Mail: Emails use invisible pixels to collect users data. So, now in Mail users will have better privacy protection. It will now hide the user IP address and stop the emails from knowing when you opened them.

App Privacy Report will not give users details of how apps are accessing user data and where they are sending that data. On weekly basis.

Siri is also getting privacy update. It is now getting on-device speech recognition. So, Siri will do a lot of things, like opening apps, even when it is not connected to the internet.