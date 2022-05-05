Apple's New 3m Thunderbolt 4 Pro Costs Whopping Rs 15,900; Check Specifications Here

Along with the Mac Studio, Apple also announced a new Thunderbolt 4 Pro (3m). Now, the cable is available on the official website of the company and hands down, it is one of the most expensive Thunderbolt 4 cables that can be purchased with money. The cable comes with a high-quality braided exterior and supports a data transfer speed of up to 40 gigabits per second. Additionally, users can transfer 8K video streams via the cable.

A report by The Verge mentions that Apple's might be the only 3m cable out there. Other companies do make Thunderbolt 4 cables, but they have a maximum length of six feet or two meters. Where will the cable find use? Well, it could be ideal for small content studios with a local server. Essentially, it could be the cable for users who have set up a local area network and need to transfer large files between computer systems.

Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable specifications

Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays

Up to 100 watts of power delivery

Braided design that coils without tangling

Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables

Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable price in India

On the official Apple India store, the Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is listed at Rs. 15,900. Just in case, Apple also provides Rs. 1,871 per month EMI plan for purchasing the only three-meter long Thunderbolt 4 cable on the market. For most pin codes, the official website is showing an estimated delivery time from May 12 to May 19. For those who are not aware, Apple also sells a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable on its website for Rs. 12,900.

