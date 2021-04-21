Apple's 'spring Loaded' Event Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest; Tim Cook Steals The Show

Apple in its most awaited ‘spring loaded’ event on Tuesday unveiled an extraordinary product line, with a series of new launches raging from the newest purple iPhone 12 with MagSafe accessories and HomePod mini, to overhauled Apple watches, new iPads Pros with the M1 chip and $29 Airbags, iMac computers, Apple TV 4K with Siri mode. The event featured the vibrant, and colourful Apple products with impressive redesigns, advanced updates and dynamic technology that swept Apple’s long-standing buyers off their feet. Apple’s redesigned colourful iMacs displayed in several right colours with skinny profile attracted memes and humour, as several users cried buckets expressing the will to buy the new slim bezels. “I’ll take the silver one,” one joked on Twitter, as users flooded the platform with memes, celebrating Apple’s rainbow-themed event.

“I need the purple iPhone for my aesthetic!” A Twitter user said, sharing the iPhone 12 meme that featured multiple purple coloured products. “Me choosing the best payment method for that purple iPhone 12 mini and IMac,” one other said, sharing three options for mode of payment and making laughter emoticons. “IMAC just got a rainbow refresh, and you should totally be living for it!” One other said, sharing a short clip. “Apple knows what's up,” yet one other Twitter user joked referring to the craze and mania that engulfed Twitter. “Me checking out the iPad Pro with my 0.00 account balance,” an aspiring purchaser wrote, sharing a hilarious meme.

Me after they dropped the new purple iPhone and iMac ðŸ’œðŸ’œ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JqLRif6FsI — Bri âœ¨ðŸ² (@SaiyanGxddess) April 20, 2021

Everyone on their way to the Apple store to get the Purple iPhone and iPad Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8SD31NgTqN — cesar (@jebaiting) April 20, 2021

Apple showing off the iMac today #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/w6oKPrVJMs — Joshua Doty (@Doty152) April 21, 2021

I wonder how many people saw this at the #AppleEvent and thought (or still think) the new iMac has a touchscreen. pic.twitter.com/d7g4PGoItp — Roberto Cordero (@RobertoC_73) April 21, 2021

Looks like I'm getting the new Apple TV, extra remote for my old Apple TV and the new keyboard for my Mac Mini! #Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/bGD7qz7ttx — SunJo (@SunJo31) April 20, 2021

iPod Nano spotted in the AirTag video….#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wJR0AQJzxr — Noah Evans (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 20, 2021

Apple in its event that coincided with Earth Day announced that its new iPad Pro would have 5G connectivity, and will be at least 75 per cent more powerful and faster than the previous first-generation iPads. In order to demonstrate that, Apple CEO Tim Cook released a spy thriller short movie clip showing a burglary at an Apple campus. But instead of a heist, the burglar inserts the M1 chip he took from the MacBook into the iPad, and as he turns and removes his mask, the burglar is none other than CEO Tim Cook.

Mission Imposs-Apple

Secrets Behind the M1 Chip



A film by Tim Cook himself#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8H4Q61yvr2 — Dion Ramadhan ï£¿ | Elite Marnie (@DionR21) April 20, 2021

The video clip sparked an onslaught of jokes online as Apple customers hurled funny questions such as Why is Apple CEO Tim Cook breaking into his own campus? Does he not have the keys to just use the front entrance? Another shared a meme that read, “Tim looking at my bank account.” Memes poured it as users cracked jokes and poked fun at Cook’s candid grin as he inserts the MacBook’s M1 chip into the iPad.

When you were expecting a M1x iMac in Space Grey but got a rainbow of consumer iMac's instead... #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Gbv7vTaww3 — Victor Yuen (@slycktor) April 21, 2021

Tim was jealous that Craig got his own meme. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mkgfDNTuZA — Product Hunt ðŸ˜¸ (@ProductHunt) April 20, 2021

tim apple putting 2TB of storage in the new iPad and 256GB in the new iMac pic.twitter.com/jE3KbI1TON — darth™ (@darth) April 20, 2021

that feeling Cook gets when Apple starts enforcing the ads tracking prompt in iOS pic.twitter.com/7WneM6bMdJ — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) April 20, 2021

[when the plate of wings gets delivered to the table] pic.twitter.com/77MD8acxC3 — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) April 20, 2021

