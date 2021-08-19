Argentina's President Open To Making Crypto A Legal Tender, Says 'discussions' Ongoing

The possibility of Argentina adopting cryptocurrencies as a legal tender has come to light after a recent statement by the country's president. Hinting at a big development, President Alberto Fernandez said that there is an ongoing discussion regarding the valuation of cryptocurrencies. Fernandez, however, cautioned that the matter is something to be treated carefully.

President of Argentina open to allowing Crypto as legal tender

President Alberto Fernandez was recently speaking in an interview programme hosted by Argentinian journalist Julio Leiva when he talked about considering crypto as a legal tender. When asked about his stand on Bitcoin and the crypto market, Fernandez said that the debate was ongoing in Argentina as well as the whole world. The Latin American country’s president said that cryptocurrencies and their functions remain ‘unknown’ to him. However, he added that the subject must be studied and treated carefully.

President Fernandez said that a section of people are still confused about how cryptocurrencies work and how digital currency is materialized. He revealed that these doubts are the reason the subject hasn’t expanded in the country. However, Fernandez did not dismiss the possibility of allowing cryptocurrency as a legal tender, like in El Salvador, where Bitcoin was made legal for transactions. "Everything is possible," he said.

The Argentinian president, however, cautioned that even though the introduction of crypto as legal tender will help deal with inflation, the security of the same needs to be doubted. Fernandez said that it is a ‘difficult’ subject to speak on as many scams have already surfaced around cryptocurrencies. However, he reiterated that Argentina will not be saying ‘no’ to the use of digital currencies due to the important advances it has been making throughout the world.

Bitcoin as Legal Tender in El Salvador

Earlier in June, El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. Following the acceptance as an official El Salvador currency, the price of Bitcoin had jumped up by around 3% during the time. The news was officially announced by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on his Twitter account where he wrote that the 'Bitcoin Law' has been officially approved by a supermajority. Bukele had then announced that the country would buy $150 million worth of Bitcoin reserves to exchange with their citizens to promote the use of its new legal tender.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)