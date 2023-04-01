Artist Shares AI Generated Dog And Cat Images As The Fluffy Animals Take Selfies

Ever thought 'Tommy' the dog or 'Pussy' the cat will take to a selfie spot and share their adorable pictures with Instagram users around the world. Well, it hasn't happened in reality, however, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has got your back on that.

AI once seemed like something out of science fiction movies and too far-fetched. But now, Technology has advanced to a point that science fiction is not fiction anymore. In reality, AI has begun to influence a variety of industries recently, including the arts. We frequently see posts from artists that use AI to produce stunning images.

"Ancient Delhi at night," artwork by Artist and AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor

The artwork is quite dynamic and varies from terrifying and spooky-looking depictions of "Ancient Delhi at night" to stunning photographs of "Game of Thrones characters wearing Indian costumes." Artist and AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor just added something to that list. It's an Instagram post with pictures of several animals taking selfies.

Taking to Instagram, Mulloor said, "I recently shared some selfies of my old friends from my past, and I've received a flood of new selfies from all around the world. Some of them are truly captivating 😁. Care to share which one is your favorite?" In a series of images, you can see animals of all sorts capturing themselves in a selfie and terming them as "friends."

The post came out in February this year. The post has garnered more than 88,000 likes since it was posted, and the figure keeps rising. The share has also garnered a number of comments from other users.

The comments box is filled with praises with various users mesmerised by the images. One user said, "Amazinngggggggggggggg," while the other said, "ducks made in Ohio."

What are your thoughts on the post? Which among these ‘selfies’ is your favourite?