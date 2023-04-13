Artist Shares AI-generated Images Of Billionaires Having Fun At La Tomatina Festival

The practice of employing artificial intelligence (AI) to create original and beautiful artworks has gained popularity worldwide. People are sharing a wide range of images online, from GOT characters clothed by an Indian costume designer to terrifying nighttime photos of Old Delhi. The most recent addition to that list are global billionaires playing at the "La Tomatina" event.

Instagram user popular for sharing AI generated images, @sahixd shared images of world billionaries playing at the "La Tomatina" festival popular in Spain. In a post he said, "AI has envisioned billionaires taking part in the famous La Tomatina festival."

In these photos, you can see billionaires Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos celebrating and enjoying themselves at the tomato festival. The post has garnered over 2,000 likes so far.

'Tommy' the dog or 'Pussy' the cat take to a selfie spot

Previously, other creations of AI art went popular across social media. One of them was when an artist shared AI generated dog and cat images as the fluffy animals take selfies. Ever thought 'Tommy' the dog or 'Pussy' the cat will take to a selfie spot and share their adorable pictures with Instagram users around the world. Well, it hasn't happened in reality.

Taking to Instagram, Mulloor the artist, said, "I recently shared some selfies of my old friends from my past, and I've received a flood of new selfies from all around the world. Some of them are truly captivating 😁. Care to share which one is your favorite?" In a series of images, you can see animals of all sorts capturing themselves in a selfie and terming them "friends."

The post came out in February this year. The post has garnered more than 88,000 likes since it was posted, and the figure keeps rising. The share has also garnered a number of comments from other users.

The comments box is filled with praises with various users mesmerised by the images. One user said, "Amazinngggggggggggggg," while the other said, "ducks made in Ohio."