As Budget 2022 Announces E-Passport Roll-out, Here's All You Need To Know About It

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday, February 1, that e-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 fiscal to enhance convenience for citizens. India is to soon start issuing e-passports that will use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and biometrics to improve the level of identity verification.

Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, recently informed that in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the new e-passport will secure biometric data. Earlier in 2019, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar first announced the concept of e-passport.

What is e-passport?

An e-passport or a digital passport serves the same purpose as a traditional passport. However, the e-passport comes with an electronic microchip that carries same information including the passport holder's name, date of birth, and other details like the printed passport, which is a booklet issued to the citizens.

The benefit of the e-passport, unlike the physical copy, is that one need not stand in long queues in front of the immigration counter as the digital passport can be scanned in just a few minutes. It would further eliminate the difficulty of identifying fake passports as scammers would find it hard to fiddle with the data recorded on the microchip for illegal purposes.

How to get chip-based passport?

The chip-enabled e-passports will be issued with advanced security features by the External Affairs Ministry. The personal details of the applicants would be signed digitally and stored in the chip that would be embedded in the booklet of the passport. The system shall be able to identify anyone trying to tamper with the chip, which would result in the failure of passport authentication.

To manufacture e-passports, India Security Press (ISP) awarded the contract for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system necessary for chip-enabled e-passports. On successful completion of the procurement process by ISP, the issuance of e-passports will commence.

The e-passport concept is not new to the world as over 120 countries, including the US, UK, and Germany have already adopted the biometric e-passport systems.

(Image: RSTV/@SecySanjay/Twitter)