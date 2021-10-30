As Facebook Meta Trends, From Netflix To PayTM Brands Jump In To Take Swipe At Name Change

Ever since the announcement has been made regarding the change in the name of Facebook, social media is already flooding with a lot of memes and jokes. Not just the netizens, several Indian companies have also hopped in with their own version of jokes and are poking fun at the new name, 'Meta'verse.

As a part of this, companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, Paytm, Parle G, Grofers, Disney Plus Hotstar, Goibibo, Pizza Hut India, and many others have Shaun the creativity towards the newly named metaverse.

Taking it a step further, food delivery platform Zomato offered to change its name to 'Zometa' with a dash of the new name 'Meta'. While memes and jokes are already trending on social media, check some of the funniest jokes cracked by Indian companies:

pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2021

Reconsidering because thoda zyada hi 'meta' hogaya — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) October 29, 2021

Not trying to be too meta, but Tweeting to let you know The Social Network is currently streaming. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 29, 2021

Apart from that, netizens are also flooding their social media handles with memes and jokes relating to the newly-adopted change by Mark Zuckerberg.

Check some of the netizen posts:

zuck in the metaverse vs me in the metaverse pic.twitter.com/4Vh7jS7YU2 — bones (@winegliss) October 29, 2021

Q: Why did Facebook pick 'Meta'?

A: 'Meh' was taken — maxgoff (@maxgoff) October 28, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta pic.twitter.com/S8YUBWiQHW — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 29, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, October 28, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the changing of his company's name to 'Meta' as a part of a major rebranding. Speaking at the company's annual Connect conference, he said that it will be now known as 'Meta'. However, under the recent rebranding, Facebook along with its apps will retain their names which means that the social media application will continue to be known as Facebook. However, the branding will be removed from its applications.

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@Zomato