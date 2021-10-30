Last Updated:

As Facebook Meta Trends, From Netflix To PayTM Brands Jump In To Take Swipe At Name Change

Earlier on Thursday, October 28, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the changing of his company's name to 'Meta' as a part of a major rebranding.

Ever since the announcement has been made regarding the change in the name of Facebook, social media is already flooding with a lot of memes and jokes. Not just the netizens, several Indian companies have also hopped in with their own version of jokes and are poking fun at the new name, 'Meta'verse

As a part of this, companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, Paytm, Parle G, Grofers, Disney Plus Hotstar, Goibibo, Pizza Hut India, and many others have Shaun the creativity towards the newly named metaverse.

Taking it a step further, food delivery platform Zomato offered to change its name to 'Zometa' with a dash of the new name 'Meta'. While memes and jokes are already trending on social media, check some of the funniest jokes cracked by Indian companies:

Apart from that, netizens are also flooding their social media handles with memes and jokes relating to the newly-adopted change by Mark Zuckerberg.

Check some of the netizen posts:

 

Earlier on Thursday, October 28, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the changing of his company's name to 'Meta' as a part of a major rebranding. Speaking at the company's annual Connect conference, he said that it will be now known as 'Meta'.  However, under the recent rebranding, Facebook along with its apps will retain their names which means that the social media application will continue to be known as Facebook. However, the branding will be removed from its applications. 

