As World Set To Welcome 2023, Google Marks New Year’s Eve With A Special Confetti Doodle

On Saturday, Google rolled out a vibrant doodle as the world, including the digital space, gears up to celebrate New Year. The doodle, which appears as one opens the search engine, displays letters of the word Google dangling like festive decorations on a green wire, with the second ‘o’ featuring ‘2022’.

As one clicks on the doodle, search results for New Year's Eve 2022 appear with colourful confetti taking over the entire screen. “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!” Google wrote on its official website along with the countdown “3… 2… 1.”

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Google marked New Year’s Eve by sharing some of the most liked doodles of this year. “To ring in the New Year, we’re sharing some of your favorite Doodles from 2022! Which 2022 Doodle did you like the most?” Google asked users on the social media platform.

Google Doodle celebrates India's victories in 2022

This year, the search engine celebrated the accomplishments of multiple Indians via doodles. Earlier in November, Shlok Mukherjee, a student of Delhi Public School in Kolkata, West Bengal, won the Google Doodle 2022 contest on the occasion of Children’s Day.

In August, Google paid tribute to India's first female Physicist Anna Mani and marked her 104th birth anniversary with a special doodle. On India’s 75th Independence Day, the search engine shared another doodle to honor the world’s biggest democracy. The doodle was created by Kerala-based artist Neethi.

"One of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive," the artist said.