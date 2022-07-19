Last Updated:

Balamani Amma's 113th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Famous Indian Poet

Google Doodle paid tribute to a famous Indian poet, Balamani Amma on her birth anniversary. She was also known as the grandmother of Malayalam literature.

Nehal Gautam
Balamani Amma

Image: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles


Nalapat Balamani Amma was a notable Indian poet who wrote a massive collection of poems majorly in Malayalam. She even received numerous awards and accolades including the Padma Bhushan, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Ezhuthachan Award. As the nation remembers the late poet on her 113th birth anniversary, even Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her. Take a look at how the entire world remembers Balamani Amma through Google Doodle. 

Google Doodle’s heartfelt tribute to Nalapat Balamani Amma on her 113th birth anniversary

Google recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the notable Indian poet Balamani Amma by creating a doodle on top of the search section in which the late poet is seen wearing a white saree and writing poems while sitting in her verandah. Take a look.

Balamani Amma was born on July 19, 1909 at Nalapat. She took inspiration to become a poet from her uncle’s book collection. At the age of 19, she married V.M. Nair, the managing director and managing editor of a notable Malayalam newspaper. She passed away on September 29, 2004 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Some of her notable works included Kudumbini, Dharmamargathil, Sthree Hridayam, Oonjalinmel, Kalikkotta, Avar Paadunnu, Mazhuvinte Katha, Pranamam, Ambalathilekku, Amruthamgamaya and many more. 

Image: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles

