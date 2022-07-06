Bharti Airtel launches four new prepaid recharge plans in India: Check benefits here

Bharti Airtel has launched new recharge plans for prepaid users in the country. A total of four recharge plans have come out, which include two rate-cutting plans and two smart recharge packs. The new Airtel recharge plans are priced at Rs. 109, Rs. 111, Rs. 128 and Rs. 131. Keep reading to know more about the details of the new recharge plans.

Airtel India's new recharge plans

First, the Rs. 109 Airtel recharge plan offers 200MB of data and a fixed Talktime (Rs. 99) for 30 days. Like several other prepaid plans, the Rs. 109 recharge plan does not offer unlimited voice calls or messages. Instead, it charges users Rs. 0.025 (or 2.5 paise) per second for local or STD calls. Similarly, users can send a message for Re 1 (local) and Rs. 1.44 (STD).

Coming to the Rs. 111 smart recharge plan, it offers users Rs. 99 talk-time and 200MB of data for a month. Further, the rates of local/STD voice calls are the same as that of the plan discussed above, i.e. Rs. 0.025 per second. However, users will be able to send a local message for Re 1 and an STD message for Rs. 1.5 per SMS.

Next up, the Rs. 128 plan comes with a validity of 30 days. Further, it offers local and STD voice calls for Rs. 2.5 per second and national video calls for Rs. 5 per second. Users will also be able to use mobile data at the rate of Rs. 0.50 per MB. Last but not least, the Rs. 131 plan also offers a validity of one month. Users will be charged Rs. 2.5 per second for local and STD voice calls and Rs. 5 per second for national video calls. SMSes will be charged at Rs. 1 (local) and Rs. 1.5(STD).

In related news, Airtel launched its FTTH broadband services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh last month. FTTH stands for Fibre-To-The-Home, implying that the company has successfully laid its fibre in the region, which is not easy considering the difficult terrain. With this, Airtel becomes the first private telecommunication/internet service provider company to launch FTTH broadband services in the regions.