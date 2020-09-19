Big Data LDN 2020 - Agenda, Schedule, And How To Attend/Register

Big Data LDN event is free to attend conference and exhibition that hosts data and analytics experts to deliver an effective data-driven strategy. As per BDL, the 2020 event was "record-breaking" and so the organisation has announced its 5th edition and they are returning to London Olympia. After the announcement, many citizens started registering themselves for the event. However, many are still wondering about the Big Data LDN schedule, agenda and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Big Data LDN schedule

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Data LDN is scheduled to be an online event which will take place on September 23 & 24, 2020. The event's visitors, speakers and exhibitors will all be joining remotely until it is safe enough to gather in large numbers physically. Mark the day on your calendar, it is a Thursday and the 2020 Big Data LDN schedule will start at 9:00 AM BST on both the days. The event will host two main keynote speakers; Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia and Dr Hannah Fry, the associate professor at UCL on September 23 & 24 respectively.

Big Data LDN agenda

Big Data LDN (London) is free to attend two-day combined conference and exhibition focusing on how to build dynamic, data-driven enterprises. Members will learn from pioneers, experts and real-world case studies, discovering new tools and techniques, enabling them to deliver business value from successful data projects. Big Data LDN attendees will obtain practical information on where to start their data projects, what works and what other organisations are doing. This is to provide the knowledge of a rapidly increasing market by discovering the latest solutions and advice to best harvest, meld, mine and govern one's data to become a Data-Driven business.

How to register for Big Data LDN 2020 online event?

To register yourself for the Big Data LDN 2020 event which is returning to London Olympia, go to bigdataldn.com/register/

Now, enter your personal details such as full name, email address, Company name, job profile, address and phone number.

Once you are finished with filling the details, click on "Submit."

Then, provide details about, industry Sector, job Function, and more.

As soon as you are done, click on Proceed to the ticket and you will be registered for the event.

When you complete your registration you will be sent a confirmation email with a password to login to the event during the event hours.

Promo Image ~ Big Data LDN.com

