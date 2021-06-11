Bitcoin Gets Red Flag From Global Bank Regulator, Poses 'financial Stability Risk'

Global regulator for banks on June 10 raised concerns over the risk of financial stability through cryptocurrencies because of their potential for money laundering and wild swings in prices that could develop into defaults and lead to huge losses for banks. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Thursday, after flagging the increasing risks from crypto-assets, proposed that a 1,250% risk weight be applied to a bank’s exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In practice, the panel said that it implies the bank might need to hold a dollar in capital for each dollar worth of Bitcoin based on an 8% minimum capital requirement. Other crypto assets with potentially greater risk weighting include securitized products where banks have insufficient information about the underlying exposures.

The panel said in a statement, “The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today issued a public consultation on preliminary proposals for the prudential treatment of banks' cryptoasset exposures."

"While banks' exposures to cryptoassets are currently limited, the continued growth and innovation in cryptoassets and related services, coupled with the heightened interest of some banks, could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system in the absence of a specified prudential treatment," it added.

The Basel Committee, which includes the Federal Reserve and the European Central bank, said that the growth of crypto assets and related services has the potential to raise financial stability concerns and increase risks faced by banks. It added, “The capital will be sufficient to absorb a full write-off of the cryptoasset exposures without exposing depositors and other senior creditors of the banks to a loss.” Bitcoin has gained about 5% and surged $38,226 by 11:43 a.m. in London.

Proposal still open for public comment

The proposal is still open for public comment until September 10 before it is due to take effect and the committee said that the initial policies are likely to change several times as the market evolves. Even though no specific timeline has been specified in the report published on Thursday, but the process for agreeing and implementing the rules globally can typically take years. Some crypto assets such as tokens with values tied to the read-world assets and stable coins are set for lower capital requirements.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Twitter