Bitcoin Price Drops To $32,822 After China Mining Crackdown: What Happened?

A nationwide crackdown in China against cryptocurrency plunged Bitcoin prices drastically. According to Coinmarketcap.com Index, the fall in the price dropped to $32,822.30, as of 18:30 hours IST on June 21. So, these concerns arose when the authorities of China’s Sichuan Province ordered to halt the mining of Bitcoins in the southwest province. It is said that energy usage is the major reason why authorities decided to stop the process. Here is all you need to know why Bitcoin prices are falling.

Why is Bitcoin going down?

As mentioned before, local authorities at the southwest province of China’s Sichuan Province ordered a complete halt on Bitcoin mining on June 18, Friday. This will greatly impact China’s Bitcoin mining capacity by over 90 per cent. The cryptocurrency market took a long time to gain confidence from investors and traders around the world, however, this fall of the said largest crypto in the world will result in instability in the cryptocurrency business.

The market is dropping quite exponentially after hitting the record high in April to half of what it gained. According to an estimate by the University of Cambridge, China, as of April 2020, was responsible for 65% of the world’s Bitcoin mining. A popular Indian crypto exchange platform, CoinDCX's Spokesperson mentioned that "this has renewed fears of increased potential regulatory scrutiny of bitcoin mining operations in China and has impacted the short-term sentiment amongst crypto investors".

CoinDCX further explained what the future of Bitcoin mining would look like. The spokesperson wrote in a mail to Republicworld that "most participants in the crypto ecosystem believe that hash rate moving out of China is positive in the long- term. This would mean mining operations moving to more crypto-friendly countries and cementing the long-term outlook of BTC".

Bitcoin price, as of June 21 18:30 -

$32,822.30

How to sell Bitcoin?

Step 1 - Set up an exchange account. The simplest and most “automated” way to turn your Bitcoin into hard cash is through an exchange platform there are plenty of them on App Store and Play Store like CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber and more.

Step 2 - Transfer your Bitcoin to your exchange wallet.

Step 3 - Place a sell order.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH