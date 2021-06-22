Bitcoin Price Drops To Two-week Low At $31,343 As China Crackdown Continues

Over the past couple of days, the Bitcoin price has dropped significantly, going from a high price of $36,000 on June 21 to a low price of $31,343 on June 22. This Bitcoin price drop is a direct result of China' continued crackdown on Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading. As the price of Bitcoin dropped, the whole crypto market suffered a crash. Read on to know more about how the China crackdown on crypto caused the Bitcoin price drop and the subsequent crypto market crash.

Why is Bitcoin going down?

As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, China's Central Bank has ordered the major financial institutions in the country to put a halt on cryptocurrency trading. Moreover, as per a report by The Motley Fool, Chinese authorities have also shut down Bitcoin mining in the province of Sichuan. Sichuan is a primarily Bitcoin and crypto mining province and accounts for 90 per cent of the Bitcoin mining power in China.

As the Bitcoin mining in Sichuan was shut down, the hash rate of Bitcoin also dropped significantly. While the drop in has rate is not a cause for the price crash, the Bitcoin network keeps getting more congested, which directly leads to a crash in price, as the transactions cannot go through quickly. Moreover, China's continued crackdown on cryptocurrencies and the falling price of Bitcoin over the past few weeks has scared many investors who have withdrawn their investments in order to not lose any more money.

This rapid selling of Bitcoin creates a sell pressure, as a large amount of Bitcoins are introduced into the supply and the demand can't keep up. So, the sellers have to drop the prices in order to liquidate their Bitcoin assets, which creates a cycle of falling price, ultimately leading to the crash we see right now. The Bitcoin crash did not just stay isolated to a crash in the price of Bitcoin but also lead to a major dip in the crypto market.

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dropped down to less than $2000 after nearly four weeks. The price of Dogecoin went down to $0.20, a far figure from its high price of $0.70 back in May. Other cryptocurrencies like MATIC, VET, ADA and XRP also saw significant drops in prices. Stay tuned for more updates on the cryptocurrency market.

