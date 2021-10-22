Bitcoin Reaches Record All-time High, Solana Surged By Over 9%: See Cryptocurrency Update

On October 20, 2021, the world's largest cryptocurrency set a new all-time high price record by surging to over $66,900. Along with it, the evaluation of the global crypto market increased to over $2.6 trillion, which roughly translates to around Rs. 1,94,45,720 crores. Other cryptocurrencies such as Etheruem, Chainlink and Solana are also on a rally. Check out the top cryptocurrencies in India today.

During the past week, several coins have surged by over five to 10%, including Bitcoin, Ethrereum, Chainlink, Polkadot, Solana and more. However, as Bitcoin touched its record all-time high on Thursday, it fell by over 5% as crypto owners booked profits. While compiling this report, Bitcoin is valued at Rs. 48,98,171.59 on CoinDCX. Its 24-hour high price is Rs. 51,00,516.25 and its 24-hour low price is Rs. 48,46,728.73.

The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ether rose to over Rs. 3,30,000 on October 21, 2021 (according to CoinDCX). It was on October 20, 2021, that the cryptocurrency surged to over Rs. 3,00,000 after May 2021. However, as Bitcoin prices dropped after a record high, Ether also dropped by nearly 3% to a price of Rs. 3,14,894.51 on October 21, 2021 at around 09:00 PM IST. While compiling this report, Ethereum (ETH) price is around Rs. 3,19,137.80, following a downward hourly graph.

After achieving its all-time high of Rs. 16,800 is September 2021, Solana rose to over Rs. 16,100 on October 22, 2021, making a jump of over 9% in its price since October 21, 2021, when it was valued at Rs. 13,848.20. While compiling this report, Solana is priced at Rs. 15,843.91. It was less than two days ago when the cryptocurrency was priced less than Rs. 12,000. Investors seem to put more money into the blockchain, as its value is rather stable today.

Chainlink is currently priced at Rs. 2,259.62, which is a 3% rise in its price over the past few days. It's 24-hour high and low are Rs. 2,303.22 and Rs. 2,137.19. Another cryptocurrency called Polkadot has been pumped up from Rs. 3,288 on October 21, 2021, at 09:10 PM and is currently priced over Rs. 3,500. This gain has been achieved in less than 24 hours, and the price is still rising.