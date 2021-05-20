Bitcoin's Downward Spiral Continues, Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes

Bitcoin fell to around $40,000 on Wednesday, May 19, after Elon Musk made a tweet about it. This started when a user wrote "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings". His tweet came days after Musk announced that his electric car-making firm would not accept Bitcoin as payment, citing excessive use of fossil fuel used in its mining. The user further wrote that with the amount of hate that Musk was getting, he would not blame the billionaire further for plummeting the price of bitcoin. Instead of defending himself, Musk simply replied "Indeed", thereby sending the price of bitcoin further down.

As the value of Bitcoin fell, tweeples flooded the micro-blogging site with various tweets about the cryptocurrency and those who have invested in it. They alleged Musk for single-handedly triggered the massive crash. Let’s have a look at the tweets.

Bitcoin owners right now pic.twitter.com/726Zcn3PgW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2021

What HODLing Bitcoin feels like. pic.twitter.com/1vBN3rlX0u — Dan Hedl (@danheld) May 19, 2021

How my value stocks are doing vs how my bitcoin allocation is doing this month: pic.twitter.com/whFjVOCikM — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) May 19, 2021

When you’ve officially run out of fiat to buy the dip... 🥲 #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/RTRy6qZgol — Crypto Zombie (@TheCryptoZombie) May 19, 2021

I know my BT family can relate! 🤣! Today was a great day in preparing for the moon! #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/KKDPyww54p — Kyle Murphy (@the_bitcoin_bum) May 19, 2021

#Bitcoin owners every morning after checking Elon musk's tweet. pic.twitter.com/844tzLayMw — El Professor 🏹 (@SalvaMartin09) May 19, 2021

Late last week, the Tesla chief took to the microblogging site to announce that his electric car company would no longer accept payments in Bitcoin citing excessive use of fossil fuels for its mining. The tweet led to an immediate plunge in the value of the cryptocurrency, which has continued since then. On Sunday, May 16, the price of Bitcoin traded below $45,000. The downward trajectory followed on Monday as Bitcoin traded for $42,702 at its lowest in the evening, according to data by the coin desk.

Why is the Crypto Market Down?

The fall of the crypto market started when Elon Musk made a tweet declaring that Telsa has stopped accepting Bitcoin payments, citing the environmental concerns of Bitcoin. Overnight, the price of Bitcoin fell down 17 per cent. It's imperative to understand that the price of Bitcoin drives the whole crypto market. When Bitcoin falls significantly, it causes panic selling among crypto investors as they sell their Altcoins. Elon Musk didn't stop there, he continued to attack Bitcoin, calling it 'centralised' in another one of his tweets. As the negative tweets from Elon continued, the Bitcoin kept crashing.

It should, however, be noted that the crypto market crash is a common phenomenon and the crypto markets are highly volatile. Price corrections like these happen every few months. There are many other factors that caused this crash but Elon Musk's comments on Bitcoin triggered it. Many crypto investors have been calling Elon Musk a market manipulator, as a large number of people around the world have lost millions of dollars because of his comments. However, the crypto market seems to be recovering from its week-long crash today. Many coins such as Matic, Ripple and Cardano are seeing significant gains. Bitcoin, Ethereum are also up from their lowest price this week.

