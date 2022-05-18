Businesses Use Google Messages To Bombard Users With Ads As RCS Goes For A Toss

In the recent past, Google has been pushing its Rich Communication Service or RCS technology. In a recent blog post, Google even encouraged Apple to update iMessage with support for RCS to enable new features.

However, from the looks of it, Google itself is not putting the technology to good use. While the new Google Messages application contains a lot of features like multimedia sharing and message reactions, it seems that the application is being manipulated by companies and brands to show advertisements.

Google Messages' RCS is being used to send too many ads to users

According to several user reports, businesses and companies in India are using Google Messages' RCS to send tons of advertisements to users. Verified accounts in India, including those of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Buddy Loan, Bajaj Finserv and PolicyBazaar are spamming users' smartphones via Google Messages.

While these ads reportedly began to show up a year ago, their frequency has been increasing consistently. Users have also highlighted that Google Messages is showing these ads even on smartphones without SIM cards, as RCS mostly relies on an internet connection.

What is RCS for businesses and how is it supposed to be used?

As mentioned on the Google Jibe website, "RCS (Rich Communication Services) upgrades SMS with branding, rich media, interactivity and analytics. With RCS, businesses can bring branded, interactive mobile experiences, right to the default messaging app" of millions of people. However, as rightfully highlighted by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, regular users should not have to face such an issue, especially on the default messaging application installed on their smartphone.

Google Messages is becoming the worst possible Google app.



The amount of ads its sending is crazy, multiple every day. Yes, these are NOT messages, these are ads being pushed by the app to 🇮🇳 Indian users.



It's the default messaging app on most Android phones here. 😑 pic.twitter.com/8EYnIh5cd9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 16, 2022

To get rid of these ads, users might have to disable RCS on their Google Messages app entirely. Alternatively, users can switch to another messaging application. While Google Messages is the default messaging application on stock Android smartphones, models from brands like Samsung and Xiaomi come with their own messaging apps.

These are the only ways to get around these adverts from businesses via Google Message. While Google is being heavily criticised for the issue, the company has neither acknowledged nor responded, yet.